ABC News Will Air a Special On the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop June 19th

What’s Happening:
- The award-winning series Soul of a Nation will honor the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a one-hour special called Hip-Hop @ 50: Rhythms, Rhymes & Reflections – A Soul of a Nation Presentation.
- The program will be hosted by Angie Martinez and feature Master P, MC Lyte, Fat Joe, The Lox, Coi Leray and more.
- The special will also be celebrating Juneteenth and Black Music Month. It will have “thought-provoking conversations with artists, producers, executives and changemakers in the industry and detail the history of hip-hop, providing insight into its origins, growth and evolution over the last 50 years and where things stand today.”
- This will air on ABC June 19 at 10 p.m. ET, as well as being available to stream on Hulu the next day.
Other Featured Participants:
- E-40
- Joey Bada$$
- Charlamagne tha God
- Lola Brooke
- Michael Eric Dyson
- June Ambrose
- Melyssa Ford
- Shari Bryant
- Wes Jackson
- Rashad Bilal
- Troy Millings
- Chelsea Miller
- Kelley Carter
- Rocsi Diaz
- Mike Muse
What They’re Saying:
- “Storytelling and hip-hop have always been at the core of my DNA and are the foundation for my company In Real Life Productions. It’s been a privilege to witness this international phenomenon from its inception and live through its constant evolution,” Martinez said in a statement. “This ABC News special will reflect on hip-hop’s growth and cultural effects over the past 50 years.”
- “When I think about Juneteenth, I think about freedom — and no art form represents freedom more in my opinion than Hip Hop. What started in the streets of New York in the 70’s has not only become a trend setter across America but also the globe, influencing social justice, fashion and more,” McKenzie said in a statement. “While it’s almost impossible to cover 50 years in one hour, this special will show you hip-hop’s imprint in key areas of how we live our lives and conduct business.