First Look at Bryan Hill and Elena Casagrande’s “BLADE #1” On Sale July 19th

BLADE, the Daywalker, is back in an all-new ongoing solo series written by Bryan Hill (Killmonger) and drawn by Marvel Black Widow ).

). Blade’s latest saga will kick off when he unknowingly unleashes a dark, ancient power that’s been simmering for centuries… Known only as the Adana, Marvel’s entire supernatural underworld will be thrown in turmoil and it’s up to Blade to handle it — or pay a pound of flesh for his mistake!

Get ready for bloodbaths and blackmail as Hill and Casagrande return Blade to his gory glory!

BLADE #1 will provide an ideal entry point into the saga of this horror and pop culture icon whose starpower is set to grow even larger in the years ahead.

Check out all the BLADE #1 covers plus Casagrande and Jordie Bellaire's interior artwork, including a first look at the Adana herself, and experience this pulse-pounding debut issue on July 19!

Also, don't miss a special prelude comic coming to Marvel Unlimited later this summer, Blade: First Bite Infinity Comic!

! Blade is forced to confront secrets from his past in order to find answers about his future in this revelatory plunge into the character’s history from Hill and artist Mack Chater!

