Will Ganss Promoted to Multiplatform Reporter at ABC News

Good Morning America executive producer Simone Swink sent out a note to the ABC News division announcing that Will Ganss has been promoted to multiplatform reporter.

Since 2019, Ganss has served as a reporter and producer for the ABC News early morning programs.

In this role, he has covered the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee from London and interviewed some of entertainment’s most notable figures live from the red carpet of the Tony Awards and the MTV Video Music Awards for Good Morning America .

. He has also reported from the side of a skyscraper, while skiing down a mountain, and from an elementary school classroom where he launched a franchise called “Kids News Now.”

Most recently, Ganss has also been named the kindness correspondent for GMA3 ’s “Cool to Be Kind” initiative, where he hits the streets of New York City, encouraging strangers to practice random acts of kindness while on the air.

Previously, Ganss served as a booker, anchor producer, and social media producer for Good Morning America .

. He has aimed to amplify LGBTQIA+ voices with features on Kim Petras, Alex Newell and the boundary-breaking Camp Indigo Point for queer youth while dedicating himself to spotlighting inspirational, everyday heroes.

He has interviewed the youngest American and first person with a prosthesis to orbit Earth, tracked down the woman who took a dishwashing job in her husband’s care facility as a way to see him during the COVID lockdown, and spoke with the family who sparked the #RepresentationMatters movement after sharing their son’s reaction to seeing himself on the big screen in Encanto .

. Ganss has also habitually spotted trends and sensations before they go viral, introducing ABC News audiences to internet phenoms like The Purple Wiggle and TikTok’s “Serial Tipper.”

Since starting his career with the ABC News team in 2012 as an intern with Good Morning America, Ganss’ work has been recognized with three Emmy Awards and a Webby Award.