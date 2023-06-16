“GMA3” Guest List: Adam Lambert, Natalie Merchant and More to Appear Week of June 19th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of June 19th-23rd. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of June 19th-23rd:

Monday, June 19 Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont (D) Chris Paul ( Sixty-One ) Angie Martinez celebrates 50 years of hip-hop

Tuesday, June 20 CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky on leaving the role Chat and performance by Natalie Merchant

Wednesday, June 21 GMA Digital presents Protect Pride: Resilience After Tragedy Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, June 22 Willie Carver Jr. ( Gay Poems for Red States ) Parents editor-in-chief Grace Bastidas Justin Guarini and Briga Heelan ( Once Upon a One More Time )

Friday, June 23 Juju Chang with influencer Bretman Rock Ruth Graham ( Transforming Loneliness ) Chat and performance by musician Adam Lambert



