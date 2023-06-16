Pregnancy Brand What To Expect Launches Fun New Way To Measure Babies As They Grow

The popular global pregnancy and parenting brand, What To Expect, has launched a new way for Disney fans who are soon-to-be-parents to track the growth of their child in utero.

What’s Happening:

Move over avocados, peaches, eggplants and watermelons! When it comes to sizing up and visualizing just how big your baby-in-waiting is ahead of your due date, you can ditch the produce and opt for more than 40 beloved Disney objects and characters.

Thanks to new app updates launched today from What to Expect

With a collection of characters and props from captivating Disney and Pixar films included, parents-to-be can now juxtapose their growth milestones to recognizable symbols and figures.

Fit for any Disney fan and aficionado, the expansive array of choices spans everything from Mickey and friends and cherished princesses including Cinderella , to cult classics and recent celebrated franchises with Dumbo , 101 Dalmatians, Pocahontas, Lilo & Stitch, The Incredibles, and beyond.

Parents-to-be can watch how their baby grows from being as tiny as Dumbo's magic feather at week 3, to the size of Meeko's biscuit at 18 weeks, Cinderella's glass slipper at week 22, and Disney Mickey Mouse's Sorcerer's hat from Fantasia at week 40.