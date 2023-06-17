An Ocean of Chaos Awaits On This Week’s “Hailey’s On It!”

This week’s episode of Hailey’s On It! Sees chaos and destruction on ocean beaches and the chaos of musical theater during a school play.

The Last Sand

It’s time for the annual Oceanside Sand Castle Contest, something that Hailey and her dad participate in every year. In fact, they even win the participation ribbon every year thanks to Dad’s triple-packing technique which is time consuming and results in a completed castle, always the smallest each year. But anything worth doing is worth doing right.

Since Hailey and her dad have fun doing this together, Scott is watching her twin brothers, Dwayne and Johnson, the first time we’ve seen them in the series thus far. This year’s contest might be a bit different though, Hailey’s bitter rival A.C. is on the scene this time around, and this is the year that Beta said she has to win the contest – per her series-premise list. A.C. has been competing with Hailey since his 6th birthday party when she beat him at Duck Duck Goose.

As part of the contest, the competitors must pick a designated roped-off building zone, and Hailey’s dad is able to secure one of the best. Hailey shouts to A.C. that he’ll never win with his zone, but it appears he picked his spot because he got there long before the contest to bury things in the area that he can then use to cheat. As the contest begins, Hailey’s Dad pops his earbuds in and starts building using his technique. Hailey observes A.C. controlling a number of previously buried building robots that are helping him build. Using one of Scott’s grapes, she lures carpenter crabs into her zone and starts building a castle bigger than her Dad’s since after all, she has to win this year.

The rivalry continues and chaos ensues, with tactics deployed that include A.C. throwing sardines to lure pelicans (who snatch up Beta) and industrial-strength fans to create wind to erode everyone else’s castles. Hailey even releases the twins to go stomp out all the robots, and Beta returns with a full flock of pelicans, who dump water all over A.C. 's castle and the surrounding area. By the time all is said and done, everyone participating is affected, creating a landscape of destroyed castle – save for one. Hailey’s dad’s castle, built with the triple packing technique, is still standing. He takes out his earbuds, oblivious to everything that occurred around him and it's reinforced that anything worth doing is worth doing right. As the castle is the only castle left standing he and Hailey win by default.

The Show Must Go Wrong

While Scott and Hailey are at his mom’s buffet restaurant, Beta tells Hailey that it’s the perfect opportunity for her to be part of the school musical. Do you like Beta? Spoiler alert: This is it for him in this episode. Enjoy. Either way, Scott’s now full-on girlfriend Kristine is putting together the school musical now, so it’s perfect. Scott is already in the show, set to perform alongside Kristine, and his mother is very excited. So excited that she is going to close the restaurant, which is surprising since she wasn’t even there for his sister Becker’s birth.

Cut to the musical, Hailey has a supporting part as a dancing hat rack in “Hats – the Musical” which is about hats and has quite the catchy tune with “It’s Fedorable.”

Becker is also working on the play as a stage tech, and Kristine is asking her to boost the lighting during the duet. She already has it maxed out so she has to work around her systems. While running around, Kristine also catches Hailey singing – a talent she has had her whole life, she just doesn’t perform. She usually just sings with her uncles. Kristine is wildly impressed and says she should sing in the show.

We then get to opening night, which means viewers are treated to a slew of hat-based parodies of popular songs from musicals including Rent and Annie.

Turns out, Becker was able to increase the lighting to a new level she has dubbed “nuclear” and cranks it, as Kristine has requested, during a big number. This causes Kristine to tumble off the set piece and hurt herself and she can no longer perform the duet with Scott. Kristine eagerly suggests that Hailey do it, she can sing. Scott is performing alone and Hailey sees the nerves taking over so she goes out to help him. The number is going really well, and we think it might be time to complete another item on her list – the kissing of her friend Scott, but alas. Did you really think that item would get checked off in Episode Three?

This episode of Hailey’s On It! Is now available on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW app. You can also catch it on Disney+.