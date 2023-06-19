Disney100: Special Memories Collection to Feature Musical Characters from Every Decade

It’s not every day your company turns 100 years old so when you reach the exciting milestone, you’ve got to celebrate in a big way! shopDisney is continuing their Disney100 merchandise journey with a new Special Moments Collection launching July 3rd.

We’ve been absolutely obsessed with the Disney100 celebration happening at the Disney parks, but most of all it’s the merchandise that has us excited. This week shopDisney teased a new Disney100 Special Moments collection and we can’t wait to learn more.

Not much has been revealed yet, but we can see a Loungefly mini backpack showcasing characters like: Louis ( The Princess and the Frog ) Big Al (Country Bear Jamboree) Tinker Bell ( Peter Pan ) Mirabel ( Encanto ) Golden Harp (Fun and Fancy Free) And Many More

The characters are featured against a white background and are surrounded by swirling musical staffs and notes, as well as the signature Disney100 logo.

On further inspection, it appears that the backpack model is wearing a light purple hoodie and we can spot Louis on the back.

We anticipate the collection will also include T-shirts, Spirit Jerseys and a few other surprises, but we'll have to wait and see!

The Disney100 Special Memories Collection will be available on shopDisney starting July 3rd.

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.