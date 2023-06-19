Photos: Minion Cafe and More Soft Open at Universal Studios Florida’s New Minion Land

This weekend, the new Minion Cafe and other new elements of Minion Land soft opened at Universal Studios Florida. Let’s take a look around the newest addition to the Universal Orlando Resort!

The new Minion Cafe takes over for the former Universal Studios' Classic Monsters Cafe, which closed in 2022. The building has been completely redone, with new, colorful facades befitting the Despicable Me franchise.

Freeze Ray Pops

Moving down along the facades, we come across Freeze Ray Pops, featuring a variety of colorful popsicles inspired by Gru, the Minions and Vector – along with beverages.

Bake My Day

Topped with a massive pink cupcake that’s visible from anywhere in the land, Bake My Day is a whimsical retail location and bakery featuring a selection of Minion-themed sweet treats, including cupcakes, macarons, s’mores and more, along with exclusive Minion-inspired merchandise like apparel, plush, drinkware, accessories, keychains and more.

Minion Cafe

And now onto the main entree, if you will. It’s Minions in the kitchen, mischief in the dining room, and tons of tasty food at the new Illumination’s Minion Cafe – the marquee dining location within Minion Land.

This immersive new eatery offers something for every palate in a highly-entertaining dining experience that features three themed areas designed after beloved Minions Kevin, Stuart, Bob and Otto. We appropriately start in the Kitchen, where guests will get a glimpse of the equipment and gear the Minions have used to whip up the cafe’s menu.

Up next is the Breakroom, where guests can dine in the Minions’ break space that includes everything from “Office Safety Tips” to a vending machine stocked with mischievous items.

The final room is the Dining Room – a vibrant space adorned with colorful artwork courtesy of the Minions and more.

We were able to try a few of the menu items, including Mel's Meatball Mountain, a wood oven baked stuffed pizza with meatballs, basil, fresh mozzarella and marinara.

Here we have the Steak & "Cheese Ray" Sandwich – French onion dipped roast beef, caramelized onions, secret sauce, cheesy blast pimento cheese on a cheddar & onion roll. They come with delightful Minion-shaped tater tots!

Otto's Pet Rock is a peanut butter mousse, strawberry jelly, crushed peanuts, banana cake dipped in a chocolate shell.

Minion Cafe is currently mobile order only, so simply place an order through the Universal Orlando app before you arrive at the restaurant, or use the QR code at your table.

Guests can also enjoy their meal on an outdoor patio that overlooks the fun of Minion Land.

Pop-A-Nana

Banana-flavored popcorn, anyone? This walkup location features sweet and savory popcorn inspired by the Minions’ love for bananas. Here, guests may also find an assortment of cute popcorn buckets, including the Minion Selfie bucket.

Illumination Theater

Finally, replacing the former Shrek and Donkey meet & greet around the side of the building is the Illumination Theater facade, where guests can meet, greet and interact with beloved characters like the Minions, Gru, Margo, Edith and Agnes, plus new additions from the hit film Sing – Rosita, Gunter and Johnny.

During the soft opening period, Minion Cafe (and the other offerings) may be limited to a certain number of guests, may close unexpectedly or may not open on certain days at all.