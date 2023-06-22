Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Launches Special Online Ticket Offer

If you have wanted to visit the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, this could be the perfect time. Right now they have a special online ticket offer to help you save.
What’s Happening:
- The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is offering a limited-time savings of $7 for one-day admission when purchased online.
- The Summer SAVE7 offer runs through August 30, 2023. The offer can be used for advanced purchases on one-day admission for adults (ages 12+) and children (ages 3-11).
- Tickets must be used by Dec. 31, 2023.
- It is not valid with other discounts on admission, nor can it be redeemed on blackout dates, such as certain launch days. The offer must be purchased by August 30, 2023.
- Guests can join the journey at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex this summer with events commemorating the 40th anniversary of Sally Ride’s first spaceflight.
- Throughout the summer, there will be opportunities to engage with trailblazers in the space industry, launch into the cosmos (via the new Spaceport KSC), and see a rocket launch. Guests also have the opportunity to engage with real veteran NASA astronauts every day at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex via Astronaut Encounter, Chat With An Astronaut, and photo opportunities throughout the visitor complex; inspiring future generations to reach for the stars.
- SAVE7 is only available via purchases made online at KennedySpaceCenter.com and can only be redeemed on one-day adult and/or child admission.
- Guests looking to take advantage of this offer can enter promo code SAVE7 at checkout online.
- In addition, Florida residents can take advantage of a new offer that gives them two-day admission for the price of only one day.
- This offer is available for purchase through August 30.
- Both admission days must be redeemed by August 31.
- Purchasers should be prepared to show a photo ID with proof of their Florida residential address upon arrival.
- For more information, visit www.KennedySpaceCenter.com.