First Order Stormtrooper Helmet from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Now on shopDisney

Star Wars fans who are anxious to spend some time with the First Order but aren’t able to get to Batuu just yet, can bring home the latest merchandise arrival from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. shopDisney has just received a shipment of First Order Stormtrooper helmets that feature sound and voice-changing effects!

It’s always awesome when the Star Wars galaxy can come to you and shopDisney

Whether you’re trying to be a menace to the local Resistance or just the coolest person in your neighborhood, this electronic helmet can help you live out your imperial dreams.

The replica helmet is designed after the look of the Stormtroopers as seen at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and features real character phrases and a voice-changing effect.

Fans ages 8 and up will love this sleek helmet that’s perfect for play at home or cosplay at your favorite convention. The helmet features 10 real character phrases such as: “Freeze, hold it right there,” “I've located the Resistance fugitives,” and “Call in the airstrike.”

It’s also equipped with a microphone for the voice changing function so that you can come up with your own in character dialogue.

Guests will find the First Order Stormtrooper Helmet available now at shopDisney

A link to the helmet can be found below.

“Strike fear in the hearts of Rebels with this First Order Stormtrooper helmet with sound effects. With precise detail, it recreates the helmet worn by the elite force of next generation Stormtroopers.”

First Order Stormtrooper Voice-Changing Helmet for Adults – Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – $99.99

Full-scale adult helmet

Interior padding

Sound files are activated by pushing the button on the side of the helmet and will cycle through the entire list in random order. Phrases include:

Ages 8+

Requires 3 x AAA batteries, included

Helmet: approx. 12 5/8'' x 9 7/8'' x 10 7/8''

