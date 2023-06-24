Karolina Dean’s Space Mission Begins in “Marvel’s Voices: Runaways #58” Now on Marvel Unlimited

New on the Marvel Unlimited app from the Infinity Comics lineup: In “Marvel’s Voices: Runaways #58,” the first chapter in a new six-part story arc, light-powered extraterrestrial Karolina Dean goes on a mission to fix her fading powers…far away from her Runaways family. Marvel shared a look at the new Infinity comic.

Thankfully, she’s not alone in space. Joining up with the Light Brigade, a (former) military force from the Majesdane home world, Karolina encounters new threats and pushes herself to the outer limits to discover just what she’s made of…and where she comes from.

Start this new story from writer Terry Blas, penciller Bruno Oliveira, and colorist Dee Cunniffe now, and read new chapters of “Marvel’s Voices: Runaways” each Wednesday only on the Marvel Unlimited app.

Check out a first look below:

