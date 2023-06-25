“Good Morning America” Announces Summer Series “Rise and Shine” and “United States of Breakfast”

Good Morning America has announced two multi-city tours to jumpstart its summer series, with ABC News correspondents reporting live from each city.
What’s Happening:
- “Rise and Shine” returns as a special city edition and showcases the communities, small businesses and attractions unique to nine cities throughout America.
- “United States of Breakfast” features a week-long cooking competition in search of the best breakfast from four select cities in the country.
- Both series kick off in Houston, Texas, during the newscast’s Monday, June 26th live broadcast.
- Following GMA’s Monday broadcast of “Rise and Shine” in Houston, the series travels to Boston on Wednesday, June 28th, and will continue throughout the summer with live broadcasts from Cleveland, Minneapolis, Denver, Detroit, Chicago, Dallas and Miami.
- After the newscast’s “United States of Breakfast” wraps in Houston, the competition heads to Cleveland on Tuesday, June 27th; Boston on Wednesday, June 28th; and Philadelphia on Thursday, June 29th. A panel of guest judges will determine the first-round winners from each city, which will subsequently compete live, in-studio on GMA Friday, June 30th, to win the “United States of Breakfast” series and $10,000.
- Houston guest judges Eddie Jackson (chef and former NFL player), Owen Daniels (former NFL player) and Erica Simon (ABC-13 co-anchor) will sample breakfast dishes from local establishments The Breakfast Klub and Dandelion Cafe.
- In Cleveland, guest judges Dominique Moceanu (former American gymnast), Mike Brookbank (Good Morning Cleveland co-anchor) and a surprise guest judge will determine the best local breakfast between Martha on the Fly and Grumpy’s Cafe.
- Boston will feature guest judges David Andrews (NFL player), Antoinette Antonio (WCVB co-anchor) and a surprise guest judge who will decide the best breakfast item between South Street Diner and North Street Grille.
- And in Philadelphia, Michael Solomonov (chef), Alicia Vitarelli (WPVI co-anchor) and Jon Runyan (Philadelphia Eagles executive and former NFL Hall of Famer) round out the series judging between Darnel’s Cakes and Middle Child.
- Guest judges for the finale showdown on Friday, June 30th, are Barbara Corcoran (investor and television personality on Shark Tank), Carson Kressley (television personality), Adam Richman (actor and television personality) and Leah Cohen (chef and restaurateur).
- The Emmy Award-winning GMA, featuring the anchor team of Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and chief meteorologist Ginger Zee, airs live Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET) on ABC.