“Good Morning America” Announces Summer Series “Rise and Shine” and “United States of Breakfast”

Good Morning America has announced two multi-city tours to jumpstart its summer series, with ABC News correspondents reporting live from each city.

What’s Happening:

“Rise and Shine” returns as a special city edition and showcases the communities, small businesses and attractions unique to nine cities throughout America.

“United States of Breakfast” features a week-long cooking competition in search of the best breakfast from four select cities in the country.

Both series kick off in Houston, Texas, during the newscast’s Monday, June 26th live broadcast.

Following GMA’s Monday broadcast of “Rise and Shine” in Houston, the series travels to Boston on Wednesday, June 28th, and will continue throughout the summer with live broadcasts from Cleveland, Minneapolis, Denver, Detroit, Chicago, Dallas and Miami.