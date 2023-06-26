Embrace the Summer Vibes with New Lilo and Stitch Designs from Enso Rings

The anticipation for summer is growing and while Disney fans are figuring out their wardrobe essentials, Enso Rings has some new Disney’s Lilo and Stitch accessories that are perfect for the season.

What’s Happening:

Sunny days, weekend getaways, picnics, and nighttime parties are all part of summer fun so why not celebrate that “vibe” with Disney’s Stitch and his alien pal, Angel?!

Three new Disney’s Lilo and Stitch designs from Enso Rings have just surfaced that will have fans pushing the pause button on the day as they chill with these adorable characters.

Lilo and Stitch have already been featured as part of Enso Rings’ Disney collections, and now it’s time to spotlight Experiment 626 as he gets comfortable in his newfound life. The latest designs veer away from the traditional blue associated with the character and instead offer a more grown up color palette of green, purple and diamond.

As always, the rings are designed in Enso’s signature style and feature laser etched images and details that—like Stitch—are out of this world!

The first ring showcases a playful Angel coming up to Stitch to give him a hug. They are the centerpiece of the ring and all across the band is a ribbon of palm fronds, hibiscus, and plumeria flowers. This style is an earthy green with a soft metallic finish that looks great in any light.

​​DISNEY SILICONE RINGS – STITCH & ANGEL – $49.99

The “It’s A Vibe” band presents the phrase in wide block letters along with two images of Stitch just chillin’. On one side he’s sitting in a lounge chair with shades on his head, fruity drink at the ready; while the other end of the ring is just his head with sunglasses pulled over his large eyes. The color is frosty purple with a metallic finish that’s about as cool as one can get!

It’s a Vibe Silicone Ring | Disney Lilo and Stitch Collection – $49.99

And if that’s not enough, there’s a third style for even more mix and match fun!

Make a splash. Channel Stitch's free-spirit with the Disney's Stitch from the film Lilo and Stitch Make Waves ring. Let the phrase “Get out and make waves'' inspire your daily adventures. Stitch is out surfing, with artwork intricately etched on a subtle diamond-colored background. If you love Stitch, the ocean and a reminder to go on your next adventure, this ring is for you.

DISNEY SILICONE RINGS – MAKE WAVES – $49.99

All rings in the Lilo and Stitch Collection are designed for men, women, and adults and are available individually or together in a box set. Guests can purchase with confidence as Enso offers a lifetime replacement guarantee on their assortment of rings.

Let’s Get Technical:

Crafted in the Rockies, Enso Rings activity-friendly silicone rings are designed to keep up with you and your lifestyle. They are flexible, comfortable, and safe making them a great choice for everyday wear.

Each style in the Disney’s Lilo and Stitch Collection measures 6.6mm wide (top to bottom of band), 1.75mm thick, and are available in sizes 3-14.

Whether it’s original designs or licensed Disney merchandise, Enso Rings stands by their product. As mentioned above, they offer a lifetime replacement guarantee on their rings so guests can buy and gift with confidence.

