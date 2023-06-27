Captain America and Iron Man Square Off in First Look at “Avengers Unlimited Infinity Comic #52”

In “Avengers Unlimited Infinity Comic #52,” creators Jeremy Adams, Patch Zircher, and Java Tartaglia come together for an all-new heist story, the “Civil Score,” starring Captain America and Tony Stark, new on the Marvel Unlimited app. Marvel shared a first look at the new comic.

Captain America: Steve Rogers is on an undercover seek-and-destroy mission—but so is Tony Stark! Can these two heroes put aside their competitive natures to get the job done? On the line is a computer drive that’s been stolen by the Serpent Society. And unfortunately, there’s another party who’s interested in recovering their objective.

Take a look at the first part of espionage adventure “Civil Score” in “Avengers Unlimited Infinity Comic #52,” then read the full issue on the Marvel Unlimited app.

New chapters of this three-part arc will drop each Tuesday.

Check out a first look at the new Infinity Comic below.