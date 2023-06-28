FX’s “Breeders” Will End After Its Fourth Season

The comedy series from FX Breeders will be coming to an end after four seasons according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- The comedy from FX Breeders starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard is ending after four seasons.
- The fourth season will premiere late next month on FX and Hulu and before finishing over the summer.
- FX has confirmed that the fourth season will be its last.
- In the fourth season things will move five years on from when Paul and Ally were on the verge of splitting up.
- They will face their biggest parenting challenge as 18 year old Luke shocks everyone at Christmas dinner with something that will change everyone's lives forever.
- 16-year-old Ava meets and immediately falls for the charismatic Holly all while Paul and Ally try to face all of their latest parenting challenges.
- This show has been very popular in the US and UK with positive reviews and ratings.
- You can catch the final season on FX on July 31 before streaming the following day on Hulu.
- The premier will include the first two episodes and new episodes will be available each week.