New Characters Posters Released for Disney’s “Haunted Mansion”

Walt Disney Studios has released a mansion’s worth of portraits in the form of character posters for the highly-anticipated new film, Haunted Mansion, due out in theaters later next month.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Pictures has released a series of new character posters from their upcoming film based on the iconic Disney Parks attraction, Haunted Mansion.

Featuring much of the cast of the new film, save for about 995 of the ghosts we’ve been promised for decades, we see them as their characters under the guise of tarot cards, similar to what can be found floating around the seance room in the legendary theme park ride.

The Haunted Mansion Cast includes: LaKeith Stanfield Tiffany Haddish Owen Wilson Danny DeVito Rosario Dawson Chase W. Dillon Dan Levy Jamie Lee Curtis Jared Leto

Cast includes: In this mysterious adventure, a doctor (Rosario Dawson) and her 9-year-old son (Chase Dillon), looking to start a new life, move into a strangely affordable mansion in New Orleans, only to discover that the place is much more than they bargained for. Desperate for help, they contact a priest (Owen Wilson), who, in turn, enlists the aid of a widowed scientist-turned failed-paranormal expert (LaKeith Stanfield), a French Quarter psychic (Tiffany Haddish) and a crotchety historian (Danny DeVito).

Disney’s Haunted Mansion arrives in theaters everywhere on July 28th.