Universal Orlando Resort Launches Special Offer On Annual and Seasonal Passes

Universal Orlando Resort is launching a “3 Months Free on Any Pass” offer when purchasing or renewing an annual or seasonal pass.

What’s Happening:

Universal Orlando Resort invites U.S. and Canadian residents to take advantage of an incredible offer – three extra months free when purchasing or renewing any 2-Park or 3-Park Annual or Seasonal Pass.

Available for purchase now at www.UniversalOrlando.com

Blockout dates apply on select Passes.

Universal Orlando Annual and Seasonal Passes are loaded with exclusive benefits and perks to experience the resort like a pro – including discounts at dining and shopping locations throughout the parks and Universal CityWalk.

Plus, each pass gives guests access to special offers at Universal Orlando Resort Hotels to take their vacations to the next level.

The “3 Months Free on Any Pass” is the perfect offer for guests to explore and enjoy all the exhilarating entertainment that can only be found at Universal Orlando Resort.

With more than 60 highly-immersive attractions and experiences across its award-winning theme parks – plus the debut of the all-new Minion Land and the interactive blaster game experience, Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast – Universal Orlando is the place to vacation in 2023 and beyond.

Passholders can also enjoy exclusive seasonal benefits, such as Passholder Appreciation Days between August 15 and September 30, giveaways and year-round access to the Passholder Lounge at Universal Islands of Adventure.

For more information about the “3 Months Free on Any Pass” offer and Universal Orlando Resort, visit www.UniversalOrlando.com