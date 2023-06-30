Audio Easter Eggs Call Back To Disney California Adventure History and Lore in “Rogers: The Musical” Pre-Show

Rogers: The Musical throws back to a bit of Disney California Adventure history and lore with a few audio easter eggs that park guests visiting the Hyperion Theater may be able to hear while taking their seats for the limited-time show.

What’s Happening:

With the debut of the new limited-time entertainment offering at Disney California Adventure, Rogers: The Musical, fans are loading into the landmark Hyperion Theater at the park, where they will wait for the show to begin.

The stage, occupied by a curtain sporting the familiar Captain America shield and an old-timey radio, sets the tone and era of the new show and puts it square in the middle of Hollywoodland and Buena Vista Street at the park.

In fact, the radio station that the prop radio is tuned to is in fact, KBVS, the official radio station of the park’s Buena Vista Street.

Eagle-Eared listeners will note that as the show is about to begin, a jingle for a department store plays. That department store is Elias and Co, the store that takes up much of the east side of Buena Vista Street.

Closer to the opening of the show, we also hear about the majestic Hyperion Theater, which is referred to as “a beacon for the show business elite” who have come out “amid the glitz and glitter of a bustling young movie town.” Both lines pulled directly out of the preshow for The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror

Rogers: The Musical features a talented cast of singers and dancers telling the story of Steve Rogers – Captain America – joined by Peggy Carter, Nick Fury and select members of the Avengers. The musical will take the audience on a journey from Steve’s humble beginnings during World War II to becoming Captain America, leading the Avengers and beyond. It’s a classic tale of heroes, time travel, and romance, oh … and Nick Fury sings!

features a talented cast of singers and dancers telling the story of Steve Rogers – Captain America – joined by Peggy Carter, Nick Fury and select members of the Avengers. The musical will take the audience on a journey from Steve’s humble beginnings during World War II to becoming Captain America, leading the Avengers and beyond. It’s a classic tale of heroes, time travel, and romance, oh … and Nick Fury sings! The show will be super powered by music, including “Save the City,” from the Disney+ Hawkeye ; “Star Spangled Man” from Captain America: The First Avenger; plus, five new original songs written just for Rogers: The Musical at the Disneyland Resort

“Star Spangled Man” from plus, five new original songs written just for Rogers: The Musical at the Rogers: The Musical is scheduled to perform several times per day, Tuesday through Saturday most weeks during its limited-time engagement, June 30th–August 31st, 2023.

Find out what we thought about Rogers: The Musical in our review here