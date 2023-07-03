Pretty, Pearlized Starbucks Tumblers Celebrate the Best Parts of Disney Parks

Staying hydrated all year long is important, but especially so in the hot summer months. Fortunately, Starbucks and shopDisney are making it easy to keep yourself refreshed while showing off your Disney style thanks to a new series of colorful tumblers.

Sip your way through the day with Disney and Starbucks! A new collection of tumblers (and a couple of water bottles) have arrived on shopDisney that are themed to the parks at Disneyland and Walt Disney World resorts.

You might not make it out to the Disney parks on an annual basis, but that doesn’t mean your love of Disney is lacking. There are many ways fans can share their Disney obsession and one of our favorite ways with Starbucks tumblers.

Six new colorful styles inspired by the parks are eager to join your drinkware collection and provide that perfect touch of Disney magic to make your day a bit more cheerful. The assortment includes: Disneyland (purple) Disney California Adventure (brown) Magic Kingdom (blue) EPCOT (grey) Hollywood Studios (pink) Animal Kingdom (green) Disneyland Travel Tumbler Walt Disney World Travel Tumbler



Each tumbler features the stylized park logo on the front which is surrounded by images of Mickey Mouse and the park’s most popular attractions. The pearlized finish perfectly catches the light and gives the cup some character. These come with a lid and reusable straw.

The water bottles embrace the fun offerings at both domestic Disney resorts and also feature the pearlized finish. Instead of a straw, these have a flip up sipper lid.

Disney Parks Starbucks tumblers and water bottles are available now on shopDisney and prices range from $34.99-$39.99.

Tumbler with Straw

Stay hydrated at home and on the go! Each tumbler is designed for cold beverages only and holds 24 oz. Please note these are not microwave or dishwasher safe. Hand wash only.

Disney California Adventure Stainless Steel Starbucks Tumbler with Straw

Disneyland Stainless Steel Starbucks Tumbler with Straw

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Stainless Steel Starbucks Tumbler with Straw

Disney’s Hollywood Studios Stainless Steel Starbucks Tumbler with Straw

EPCOT Stainless Steel Starbucks Tumbler with Straw

Magic Kingdom Stainless Steel Starbucks Tumbler with Straw

Travel Tumblers

These stainless steel tumblers are perfect for all of your travels. Each comes with a flip-up sipper lid and holds 16 oz of your favorite hot or cold beverage. Please note these are not microwave or dishwasher safe. Hand wash only.

Walt Disney World Stainless Steel Starbucks Water Bottle

Disneyland Stainless Steel Starbucks Water Bottle

