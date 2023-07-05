Knott’s Soak City Water Park Extends Their Season Into October

Knott’s Soak City water park, adjacent to the landmark theme park, Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California is set to let guests splash their way through summer and beyond, now ending their season on October 1st.
What’s Happening:
- Summer just got longer at Knott's Soak City Waterpark, with more dates for guests to visit this season.
- Grab your swimming trunks and sunscreen and plan your day at Knott's Soak City Waterpark before the season officially ends on October 1.
- The season was originally slated to end in September.
- At the sister water park of Knott’s Berry Farm, guests can catch a ride down 23 different speed, tube and body slides or take a relaxing trip down one of the longest lazy rivers in the country. The 15-acre water park has something for each member of the family, an interactive kid's area and for the more adventurous families, The Wedge, a rip-roaring family raft ride.
- Tidal Wave Bay, a giant wave pool, has enough room for everyone in the family to catch some excellent waves. Ride over the 4-foot crests like a bodysurfing pro or take it easy in the zero-drop entrance of the pool where waves are mere ripples but still loads of fun.
- Knott’s Soak City Waterpark is a separately gated 15-acre water adventure park immediately adjacent to Knott’s Berry Farm. Soak City boasts 23 speed, tube and body slides including Shore Break featuring 6 different waterslide experiences and a thrilling family raft ride, The Wedge; the 750,000-gallon Tidal Wave Bay wavepool; a one‑third‑mile Sunset River; and the three‑story Beach House, featuring 200 water guns, nozzles, sprayers and other interactive surprises. Separate admission to Knott’s Soak City is required.