The Disneyland Resort Kept Their Independence Day Tradition Going With Special Performance From Military Bands

What’s Happening:

Yesterday, the Disneyland Resort kept its Independence Day tradition going by welcoming military bands to take part in the holiday celebration with special performances by the 1st Marine Division Band from Camp Pendleton.

They stated: “We’re honored to continue our longstanding support of the military by having this renowned group of performers join us to recognize this important day.”