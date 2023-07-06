Carowinds Releases Update on Fury 325 Following Discovery of a Crack in the Roller Coaster’s Support Structure

Last week, a video circulated social media showing a large crack in the support structure of Fury 325, a roller coaster at the Carowinds theme park in North and South Carolina. The video showed a train passing by while the crack in the support structure caused the track to sway. Today, Carowinds released a statement on the incident.

Firstly, here’s a short clip from CNN showcasing the crack and the immediate response:

Fury 325 is the tallest, fastest and longest giga coaster (a coaster over 300 ft tall) in North America. Riders plummet down an 81-degree, 325 ft tall drop reaching speeds of up to 95 mph. At over 1.25 miles long, the average ride time is 3.25 minutes, and the ride crosses both North and South Carolina state lines.

Carowinds today shared the following update on Fury 325 and its expected return to service: