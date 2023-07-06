Fan Voting Now Open for The 100 Years of Fairytales Challenge

Fan voting is now open for The 100 Years of Fairytales challenge. Many submissions have been reviewed but only five entries have been selected to be voted on.

What’s Happening:

  • The 100 Years of Fairytales challenge submissions have been reviewed and they have managed to select five entries, which all have the chance to become a future LEGO Ideas set.
  • The fan vote will determine the winners of the Grand Prize and Runner Up prizes and will run from July 6, 2023 to July 20, 2023.
  • With the winning entry in the Fan Vote becoming a future LEGO Ideas set.
  • You can view and vote for your favorite by using the challenge page.
  • They will announce the winner no later than September 1st 2023.

Contest Finalists:

  • FANTASIA (1940) – THE SORCERER&#39;S APPRENTICE BY BRICKSTABILITY

  • DISNEY MAGIC BY 2A2A

  • JUST A LITTLE BIT OF PIXIE DUST BY CHAMI

  • DUMBO THE FLYING ELEPHANT! BY VNMBRICKS

  • BAMBI BY JIMMI-DK