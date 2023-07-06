“This Week with George Stephanopoulos” Co-Anchor and Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz Interviews Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

This Week with George Stephanopoulos co-anchor and chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz will have a one-on-one interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Ukraine.
What’s Happening:
- The interview will cover the status of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, Ukraine joining NATO, Wagner group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin’s failed mutiny, threats at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and more. Raddatz also speaks with President Zelenskyy’s closest aide, Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, and travels close to the front lines to interview Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi and Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi who are among those leading the counteroffensive.
- Previews of the interview will air tomorrow on Good Morning America at 7:00 a.m. EDT, World News Tonight with David Muir at 6:30 p.m., and across ABC News programs and platforms, with the extended interview airing on This Week with George Stephanopoulos Sunday, July 9, on ABC.