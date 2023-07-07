Disney100: New Picnic, Home and Dining Essentials Featuring Classic Characters Pops Up at shopDisney

We’re halfway through the Disney100 celebration but that doesn’t mean the merchandise collections have stopped! More new styles are popping up at shopDisney including an assortment of dining accessories for home and on the go.

What’s Happening:

Whether you’re entertaining at home, hosting an outdoor event, or simply wanting to bring some Disney fun to your lunch hour, you can do it all with new Disney100 selections from shopDisney

The celebration of the Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary has been a blast and fans can carry the magic with them during the milestone year and beyond.

Bring a bit of cheer to the kitchen with canisters by Enesco, or plan a perfect picnic and tote everything in a delightful Coronado picnic basket.

The canisters and lunch tote feature a classy black and white color scheme decorated with Mickey, Donald, and other character icons. Meanwhile the picnic gear expands on the black and white scheme with colorful stickers full of fun phrases.

Guests will find the new Disney100 available now on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below!

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.