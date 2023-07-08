“GMA3” Guest List: John Williams, Milo Manheim and More to Appear Week of July 10th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of July 10th-14th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of July 10th-14th:

Monday, July 10 Miami Mayor Francis Suarez (2024 presidential run) Milo Manheim celebrates 40 years of Disney Channel Money Monday with Alexis Christoforous Chef Karen Akunowicz ( Crave ) Chat and performance by Straight No Chaser

Tuesday, July 11 Dr. Kay Redfield Jamison ( Fires in the Dark ) Jewel and Amy Denet Deal (Giving back to the Navajo Nation)

Wednesday, July 12 White House senior advisor and infrastructure coordinator Mitch Landrieu John Williams and Gustavo Dudamel ( Maestro of the Movies ) Nina Dobrev ( The Out-Laws ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, July 13 Celebrity hairstylist Kiyah Wright Chat and performance by the Goo Goo Dolls

Friday, July 14 Dr. Michael Heithaus on National Geographic’s SHARKFEST Carlos Whittaker ( How to Human )



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan with Dr. Jennifer Ashton as chief medical correspondent.