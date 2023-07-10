Disney, Marvel and Star Wars Funko Collectibles Coming to San Diego Comic-Con 2023

San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) is just days away at this point and while Funko has been slowly announcing their showfloor debuts, today they gave fans a ton of new collectibles to be excited for. Disney, Indiana Jones, Star Wars, Roger Rabbit and even a Bug’s Life will be celebrated across new Pop! figures fans will be anxious to add to their display cases.

Several Laughing Place team members are about to set off for an all out geeky adventure at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC)! We’re counting down the days till the fan favorite convention takes place and passing the time by looking at the new reveals coming from Funko!

This year the brand’s immersive booth theme is once again Funkoville or “the funnest city in the U.S.A.” and will be home to several awesome storefronts including Bitty Mart, Loungefly Boutique, Blockbuster Rewind and more.

At Funkoville, fans will be able to shop limited edition Funko Pop! figures that will be debuting at SDCC.

that will be debuting at SDCC. Among the 2023 reveals are Disney, Star Wars and Marvel figures from a variety of properties including Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Toy Story and more.

Disney

Pop! The Little Mermaid Ariel

SODA Who Framed Roger Rabbit? Jessica Rabbit

Rewind Buzz Lightyear -$12

To infinity and beyond with this Funko Rewind exclusive, which will ONLY be sold at the Funko Rewind booth.

Rewind Peter Pan – $12

This 3.6″ figure comes packaged in VHS-inspired packaging with a matching character card. It will ONLY be available at the Funko Rewind booth.

SDCC Limited Edition Heimlich Pop! and Bag Bundle – $120

Limited to 4000 pieces

Where to Shop: Funko and Loungefly on Thursday, July 20 at 9am PT.

Pop! A Bugs Life Heimlich

Star Wars/Lucasfilm

Pop! Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom Short Round™

Pop! Star Wars Return of the Jedi Wicket with slingshot

Young Leia Organa – $15

Where to Shop: Funko.com at 6am PT on Thursday, July 20.

Darth Vader Super-Sized Soda – $40

LE 4500

Marvel

Pop! Classics Spider-Man Funko 25th Anniversary – $30

Includes Funko’s original Spider-Man figure with a new anniversary base and a metal tin, as well as a commemorative coin, an enamel pin, and a certificate card.

Where to Shop: Target and Funko

Thor: Love and Thunder Thor #1262 – $15.99

Where to Shop: Funko.com on Thursday, July 20 at 6am PT.

