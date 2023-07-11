Disney Introduces Disney+ and Hulu Japan Streaming Bundle

Disney has revealed the launch of a new bundled subscription option in Japan that will combine content from Disney+ and Hulu Japan, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Happening:

The new Disney+ and Hulu Japan bundle plan will go live for Japanese consumers this Wednesday, July 12th.

It will be offered at an introductory price of 1,490 yen per month, including tax (about $10.75), which is 25% less than subscribing to each service individually.

Subscribers will get access to both Hulu Japan’s locally popular programming and Disney’s flagship live actions and animated content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel Star Wars

The partnership is an extension of a strategic collaboration agreement inked between Disney Japan and Nippon Television Holdings last year, which aims to leverage both companies’ content to build their respective platforms.

Hulu Japan was introduced in 2014 as a spin-off of Hulu, and is owned and operated by a subsidiary of Japanese broadcaster Nippon TV.

What They’re Saying:

“By joining forces with Hulu Japan, we will bring high-quality global and local entertainment to audiences, offering more consumer choice at an attractive value. We are confident that this bundle plan will appeal to an even broader audience in Japan.” Nippon Television Holdings president Akira Ishizawa said in a statement: “We are pleased to expand this relationship and collaborate in the SVOD (Subscription Video On Demand) field. By leveraging the creativity and brand affinity of Disney+ and Hulu Japan, we will deliver more content that consumers want to watch.”