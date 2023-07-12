Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Becomes a Certified Autism Center

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has partnered with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) to become a Certified Autism Center. This collaboration aims to ensure that autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals can visit with confidence.

What’s Happening:

To complete this certification, the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex team completed training to better understand and welcome autistic or sensory-sensitive visitors. IBCCES conducted an onsite review to provide additional ways the visitor complex can accommodate visitors, as well as provided sensory guide signage for each exhibit to help guests prepare for their visit.

Many autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals face challenges when visiting new places or planning family trips due to a lack of staff training and understanding, potential sensory overload, or a need for flexible options and accommodations. Recognizing this need, IBCCES has developed training and certification programs for attractions, museums, hotels, zoos, aquariums, and other entertainment venues. These programs ensure that all families and individuals, regardless of their sensory needs or sensitivities, can have a memorable and enjoyable experience.

As a Certified Autism Center, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will provide the following features and services to ensure an inclusive and enjoyable experience for all guests: Trained and Knowledgeable Team Members: Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex's front-line team members completed specialized training to better assist autistic guests and individuals with sensory sensitivities. Equipped with the necessary skills and understanding, these team members will ensure that every visitor feels supported and accommodated. On-site Sensory Guidance: Sensory guidance signage has been strategically placed throughout the visitor complex, making it easier for individuals and families to plan activities that align with their specific needs and preferences. These signs will include ratings for each sense and detailed information on how each area may impact sensory experiences. Designated Low Sensory Areas: Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will designate specific areas where guests with sensory sensitivities can take a break and relax in a less stimulating environment. These safe spaces offer respite from potential sensory overload, allowing individuals to recharge and continue enjoying their visit. Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex’s Sensory Guide: An updated Sensory Guide will be available on the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex website, on the app and at Guest Services, Information and Will Call. This comprehensive guide will provide detailed information about additional accommodations and options available to visitors, ensuring that everyone can access and enjoy the center's offerings.



What They’re Saying: