Children and Young People with Burns Spend an Unforgettable Day at Disneyland Paris

Last week, the non-profit organization Pinocchio and Disneyland Paris invited about 30 children and young people with burns to spend an unforgettable and magical day at Disneyland Paris.

What’s Happening:

The children, from Flanders and Wallonia, were invited to spend a day full of fun and emotion in the parks and escape from everyday life. The initiative was a collaboration between Disneyland Paris and the non-profit association Pinocchio.

Every year, about 400 children, half of them under the age of 5, are admitted to Belgian burn centers. That’s more than 1 child a day. Pinocchio looks after the interests and welfare of children and young people with burns throughout Belgium. In addition to financial aid (hospitalization bills, etc.) and making hospitalization more pleasant (clown visits, purchase of toys, etc.), the non-profit association invests a lot in organizing various camps for children and young people with burns: thermal spa camp at Spa, reintegration camp in Maasmechelen, +16 activities, mother-child camps, Saint Nicholas party, etc.

What They’re Saying:

Isabelle Willemsens, Country Director Northern Europe of Disneyland Paris: “Disneyland Paris wants to make visitors escape reality by immersing them in the magic of Disney. By inviting these youngsters and children, we hope they have made memories for life.”

The board of non-profit association Pinocchio was also proud of the initiative. "Fantastic that our Pinocchio children had the opportunity to spend a magical day at the enchanting Disneyland Paris. It became an unforgettable day for all of them in a place where their dreams could come true, and they were allowed to forget their worries for a while. This action is also a token of recognition and appreciation for the noble work done by our association".

A supervisor from Pinocchio who accompanied the children that day, said: "The magic worked! The children were beaming and their little eyes were twinkling! What a wonderful day and fantastically organized. A start of the Summer to never forget."