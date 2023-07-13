Marvel Shares First Look At New Stories From Throughout Mutant History in Marvel’s Voices: X-Men!

Marvel fans are getting their first look at new stories from throughout mutant history in Marvel’s Voices: X-Men #1, due out on August 16th.

What’s Happening:

All year long, Marvel Comics proudly spotlights diverse storytelling in various titles as well as star-studded MARVEL’S VOICES anthologies! Whether focused on certain communities or zooming in on specific corners of the Marvel Universe, Marvel’s Voices proves that the Marvel Universe truly is the world outside your window. This July, MARVEL’S VOICES invites talent from throughout the industry to continue this tradition with a batch of all-new stories celebrating Marvel’s mightiest mutants in MARVEL’S VOICES: X-MEN #1!

Celebrating its 60th anniversary, the X-Men franchise has shined as a beacon of diversity with its incredible cast of characters from different backgrounds and cultures and its thought-provoking approach to social issues. Join an exciting lineup of fan-favorite creators and fresh new talent in celebrating the franchise’s groundbreaking legacy and bright future in a wide range of thrilling tales that utilizes real world experience from different walks of life!

From the exhilarating days of Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters to the current halcyon days of Krakoa, these stories span the gamut of the X-Men’s history – delving into the past of some of your favorite X-Men as well as looking toward their future. Here’s what fans can look forward to: Jay Edidin, co-host of the hit X-Men podcast Jay and Miles X-Plain the X-Men and known for his acclaimed work on Marvel titles like Marvels Snapshots: X-Men #1 and the Captain America Infinity Comic on Marvel Unlimited, joins artist Nina Vakueva for a heartfelt tale about Mystique and Destiny set during the couple’s time leading the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants. Raphael Draccon & Carolina Munhóz, best-selling Brazilian fantasy novelists and screenwriters, take one Marvel’s most iconic couples out on a date in their very first Marvel work! Drawn by artist Jethro Morales, this story is packed with twists and turns as Gambit drags Rogue out for a romantic night out to… rob the Thieves Guild?!



Comedian and TV writer Jay Jurden ( The Problem With Jon Stewart ) makes his Marvel Comics debut alongside artist Wilton Santos with a spotlight on Storm and Iceman! See two of the X-Men’s most powerful members bond about being omega-level mutants as they push each other to new heights!

) makes his Marvel Comics debut alongside artist Wilton Santos with a spotlight on Storm and Iceman! See two of the X-Men’s most powerful members bond about being omega-level mutants as they push each other to new heights! Superstar writer Greg Pak, known for modern mutant masterpieces like Phoenix: Endsong, Storm, and Magneto: Testament, returns to the X-Men with newcomer Daniel Bayliss for an unexpected team-up story starring Jubilee and Lady Deathstrike!

X-Men architect Al Ewing, currently diving into Arakko’s secret history in X-Men Red, spotlights new Wolverine baddie Solem with newcomer artist Gustaffo Vargas! The breakout anti-hero from X of Swords has a sordid past of heartbreaks and betrayal and it’s time for it to be revealed.

Author Sarah Kuhn (Heroine Complex) and artist Jorge Corona make their explosive Marvel Comics debut with a telepathic team outing starring Jean Grey and Emma Frost! The popular pairing will enjoy a long-awaited bonding experience when a day out on the town takes a dramatic turn!

and artist Jorge Corona make their explosive Marvel Comics debut with a telepathic team outing starring Jean Grey and Emma Frost! The popular pairing will enjoy a long-awaited bonding experience when a day out on the town takes a dramatic turn! Plus an introduction by New Mutants scribe Vita Ayala, a nostalgic trip through the X-Men’s glory days by artists Jan Bazldua and Marcelo Costa, and more!