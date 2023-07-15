Photos / Video: Previewing the All-New Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast at Universal Studios Florida

Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast has soft opened at Universal Studios Florida, and I was lucky enough to preview the attraction earlier today. Let’s take a look around the queue and talk a little about the unique new attraction.

Before experiencing the attraction, we learned a bit about the creation from Universal Creative’s Jon Craine. Check out what he had to say, as well as a tour of the queue in the video below:

Located at the entrance to Minion Land, Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast blends immersive sets, interactive game-based technology, custom animation and an original storyline to create a one-of-a-kind blaster attraction where guests can put their villainous skills to the ultimate test.

Upon entering the attraction, guests will immediately be transported to Villain-Con – the largest convention for villains around the globe – where the headlining event is a challenge to see who has what it takes to become the newest member of the notorious supervillain group, the Vicious 6, featured in the hit film, Minions: Rise of Gru. As guests make their way through the convention, they’ll venture through the trade show floor, stocked with the latest gadgets, vehicles, and fashion to pull off the most heinous schemes, before picking up an “E-Liminator X” blaster to compete against their friends, loved ones and fellow guests to prove how bad they really are.

Here’s a look at an “E-Liminator X” blaster on display.

After leaving this room, guests make their way to the attraction, but first pick up their “E-Liminator X” blaster. The blaster is equipped with Freeze Rays, Banana Bombs, Explosive Nunchucks and more – to cause as much mayhem and destruction as possible to earn points. Once the attraction officially opens, guests will be able to enhance their gameplay experience even more by connecting via the Universal Orlando app.

I went in with average expectations for Villain-Con Minion Blast, and I was honestly quite impressed. The use of a moving walkway for a shooting attraction is a very unique concept that makes this feel different enough from something like Men in Black: Alien Attack. Being able to hold the large blasters was a lot of fun, and the way they react to the targets is quite satisfying. As with any attraction of this nature, there will be a learning curve, but that also makes it very re-rideable. I shared some more of my thoughts in a quick post ride reaction, that you can see below.

Here are my initial thoughts on the attraction. We’ll have more to come later today on https://t.co/crbQIHNIWX! pic.twitter.com/1k5vZT1AoR — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) July 15, 2023

After the media preview was complete, the attraction soft opened to day guests, garnering waits of up to 75 minutes!

Arriving on store shelves today, guests can now purchase their own “E-Liminator X” blaster at the Evil Stuff gift shop for $35.

Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast officially opens this summer at Universal Orlando – but if you’re lucky, you might just catch a soft opening prior to its official debut!