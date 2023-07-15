Video: Disneyland Paris Celebrates Bastille Day with Upgraded Fireworks Spectacular

by |
Tags: , , ,

Yesterday, guests visiting Disneyland Paris to celebrate Bastille Day with a special nighttime spectacular featuring fireworks, drones and more.

  • On July 14th, France celebrated their national day, Fête Nationale, or Bastille Day. As is always the case, Disneyland Paris joined in on the festivities.
  • Straight after Disney Dreams, guests were amazed by a dazzling fireworks display and spectacular drone choreography, never before seen at Disneyland Paris.
  • Guests got the chance to celebrate beloved Disney and Pixar classics with a French touch, including Beauty and the Beast and Ratatouille. What better moment to sing and dance… “After all, well this is France!”​
  • Our own Edith Gervin was in attendance to capture video of the spectacular show:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning