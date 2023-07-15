Video: Disneyland Paris Celebrates Bastille Day with Upgraded Fireworks Spectacular

Yesterday, guests visiting Disneyland Paris to celebrate Bastille Day with a special nighttime spectacular featuring fireworks, drones and more.

On July 14th, France celebrated their national day, Fête Nationale, or Bastille Day. As is always the case, Disneyland Paris joined in on the festivities.

Straight after Disney Dreams, guests were amazed by a dazzling fireworks display and spectacular drone choreography, never before seen at Disneyland Paris.

Guests got the chance to celebrate beloved Disney and Pixar classics with a French touch, including Beauty and the Beast Ratatouille . What better moment to sing and dance… “After all, well this is France!”​

Our own Edith Gervin

