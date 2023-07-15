Video: Disneyland Paris Celebrates Bastille Day with Upgraded Fireworks Spectacular

Yesterday, guests visiting Disneyland Paris to celebrate Bastille Day with a special nighttime spectacular featuring fireworks, drones and more.
- On July 14th, France celebrated their national day, Fête Nationale, or Bastille Day. As is always the case, Disneyland Paris joined in on the festivities.
- Straight after Disney Dreams, guests were amazed by a dazzling fireworks display and spectacular drone choreography, never before seen at Disneyland Paris.
- Guests got the chance to celebrate beloved Disney and Pixar classics with a French touch, including Beauty and the Beast and Ratatouille. What better moment to sing and dance… “After all, well this is France!”
- Our own Edith Gervin was in attendance to capture video of the spectacular show:
- For another look at the show, Disneyland Paris shared their own video as well.
- We also happened to be at Disneyland Paris for Bastille Day last year, so be sure to check out our photos and videos from the festivities from a year ago.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning