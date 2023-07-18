20th Century Studios’ “The Boogeyman” Creeping Into San Diego Comic-Con, Midsummer Scream

20th Century Studios' The Boogeyman will be creeping into San Diego Comic-Con and Midsummer Scream with some horrifying fun.

, signed live by artist Anthony Petrie. The signing will take place on Friday, July 21 at 1pm PST at booth #4229 in the exhibit hall at San Diego Comic-Con.

escape room at the world’s largest horror convention, Midsummer Scream. Fans will immerse themselves in the world of The Boogeyman as they try to avoid the terrifying supernatural entity and escape with their lives. Midsummer Scream will also host The Boogeyman photo opps on the main floor of the convention.

experiences will be open to guests all 3 days of the event in support of the upcoming home entertainment release. Midsummer Scream will be held Friday, July 28 – Sunday, July 30.

About The Boogeyman: