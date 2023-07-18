20th Century Studios’ “The Boogeyman” Creeping Into San Diego Comic-Con, Midsummer Scream

20th Century Studios' The Boogeyman will be creeping into San Diego Comic-Con and Midsummer Scream with some horrifying fun.
- Horror fans at San Diego Comic-Con can receive a free, Comic-Con exclusive poster of The Boogeyman, signed live by artist Anthony Petrie.
- The signing will take place on Friday, July 21 at 1pm PST at booth #4229 in the exhibit hall at San Diego Comic-Con.
- From Disney Home Entertainment, fans will experience the thrills and chills at The Boogeyman escape room at the world’s largest horror convention, Midsummer Scream.
- Fans will immerse themselves in the world of The Boogeyman as they try to avoid the terrifying supernatural entity and escape with their lives. Midsummer Scream will also host The Boogeyman photo opps on the main floor of the convention.
- Both The Boogeyman experiences will be open to guests all 3 days of the event in support of the upcoming home entertainment release.
- Midsummer Scream will be held Friday, July 28 – Sunday, July 30.
About The Boogeyman:
- High school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer are reeling from the recent death of their mother and aren’t getting much support from their father, Will, a therapist who is dealing with his own pain. When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their home seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims.
- The Boogeyman is directed by Rob Savage (Host) with a screenplay by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods (A Quiet Place) and Mark Heyman (Black Swan) and a screen story by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods based upon the short story by Stephen King.
- The film stars:
- Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets)
- Chris Messina (Air)
- Vivien Lyra Blair (Obi-Wan Kenobi)
- Marin Ireland (The Umbrella Academy)
- Madison Hu (Bizaardvark)
- LisaGay Hamilton (Vice)
- David Dastmalchian (Boston Strangler)
- The producers are Shawn Levy (Stranger Things), Dan Levine (Arrival) and Dan Cohen (The Adam Project).
- John H. Starke (Sicario), Emily Morris (Rosaline), Scott Beck, Bryan Woods, Ryan Cunningham, Adam Kolbrenner (The Tomorrow War) and Robyn Meisinger serving as executive producers.