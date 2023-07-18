Mickey Mouse at Hot Topic – Fun Apparel, Collectibles and Home Goods for Every Disney Fan

We all know Hot Topic has a very specific look and feel, but along with some of their edgier products are plenty of adorable Disney items too. In fact their website is so full of Disney goodies that we’re breaking things down a bit into some of our favorite characters and movies. Today, we’re looking at Mickey Mouse!

On any given day you can find us browsing the internet for Disney themed merchandise, sales and other shopping opportunities. Over at Hot Topic guests will discover a wide selection of Mickey Mouse-themed products that range from jewelry and pet toys to picnic baskets, wagons, and apparel too.

On a recent tour of the site we wanted to see all of the Mickey Mouse offerings whether new, exclusive, clearance or just on sale, and there is so much to check out! We found 13 items that seemed like fun to share including print on demand shirts that are available in a variety of colors and styles like this Disney100 “Howdy Folks” tee.

Fashion doesn’t end at shirts and dresses and Mickey takes the spotlight on red corduroy “mom” pants with a few patches sewn on of his smiling face and gloved hand waving a peace sign. For more fun, guests can complete their look with the Disney100 Steamboat Willie bracelet set and show they’re “all aboard” for adventure.

Of course there’s also plenty of Loungefly and Funko to explore and this Sensational Six card holder showcases the core Disney characters as babies.

Finally with Halloween around the corner, why not get started stocking up on seasonal decor? This Mickey Mouse pumpkin candy bowl is a great way to treat your guests visiting for the holiday by offering them a sweet snack. And let’s not forget sprucing things up with garland! A black and orange tinsel is embellished with Mickey pumpkins and will bring a slightly spooky vibe to your favorite room.

