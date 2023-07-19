BoxLunch Funko Exclusives – Disney, Marvel, and Pixar Pop! and Soda Figures

There is so much Disney merchandise popping up around the internet, and one of our favorite sites to visit is BoxLunch. Like many retailers, they too love Funko Pop! figures and even carry a handful of exclusives you won’t find anywhere else! Wanna see their selection? Well, let’s take a look!

There’s always room for one more Funko in your collection, right? Fortunately BoxLunch has several figures Disney fans will love that also happen to be BoxLunch exclusives. This Disney100 Carl and Ellie (Up) collectible caught our eye and had us reliving the bittersweet opening of the film.

Funko Pop! Disney: D100 Carl & Ellie Vinyl Figures – BoxLunch Exclusive

For some energetic drama, we’ve got Mama Odie with her serpent Juju and this duo is ready to bring the fun; meanwhile Miguel is testing out his musical gifts with the guitar belonging to Ernesto de la Cruz. It looks like he stirred up something magical as the leaves swirl around him…and glow in the dark.

Funko Pop! Disney Princess and the Frog Mama Odie with Juju Vinyl Figure – BoxLunch Exclusive

Funko Pop! Disney Pixar Coco Miguel (with Guitar) Glow-in-the-Dark Vinyl Figure – BoxLunch Exclusive

Marvel fans will love the ultra cool Black Panther: Wakanda Forever version of Shuri in a tracksuit that’s been embellished with diamond glitter; and Baby Groot is along for the ride imagining new looks with his lush green leaves. This Pop! is inspired by the series I AM GROOT. Groot’s pal and guardian (?) Rocket makes an appearance as a bobble head but it seems he doesn’t want you to mess with him.

Funko Pop! Marvel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Shuri Diamond Collection Vinyl Figure – BoxLunch Exclusive

Funko Pop! Marvel I Am Groot Poodle Groot Vinyl Figure – BoxLunch Exclusive

Funko Pop! Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy Rocket Raccoon Vinyl Bobble-Head – BoxLunch Exclusive

Finally, if the Pop! is too much for you, why not try a can of Soda? Another wildly popular line from Funko are these slender vinyl figures that still measure 4-inches tall but don’t have the oversized head and round eyes. Each comes packaged in a standard size soda can (don’t worry, there’s no liquid) that’s just as fun to display as the figure inside.

Funko SODA Disney Encanto Isabela Madrigal Vinyl Figure – BoxLunch Exclusive

Funko SODA Disney Pixar Ratatouille Linguini Vinyl Figure

Funko SODA Disney Pixar Ratatouille Chef Colette Vinyl Figure

