Disney Shares New Start Date For Halloween Celebrations at Hong Kong Disneyland

After being announced earlier this year to return on September 15th, Disney Parks has shared that the Halloween festivities at Hong Kong Disneyland will commence a day later than originally revealed.

What’s Happening:

After an earlier announcement saying that the Halloween Festivities that take place at Hong Kong Disneyland would be starting on September 15th this year, Disney Parks has now revealed that the start date for the celebration will now be on September 16th, 2023.

The announcement came via tweet in the evening hours yesterday, sharing that the start date has moved by a day, but will continue as planned, ending on October 31st, 2023.

UPDATE: Halloween season at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort will now begin September 16 and run through October 31, 2023. — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) July 19, 2023

Once the Festivities begin, guests will once again be invited when Disney Villains transform the park with devilish delights, awaiting all those who dare to enter as they entice guests to unleash their wicked side.

The much-loved “Let’s Get Wicked” musical stage show, which won a Brass Ring Award in the “Most Creative Halloween Haunt, Show or Experience” category, will return and is a not-to-be-missed item during the Halloween extravaganza!

The season will also bring new merchandise, including a Maleficent Light Up headband and the Disney Villains Personalized Headband with Mini Plush, the perfect accessories to pair during a visit to the park – and even more fun at night.

The Evil Queen, Ursula, Cruella

The Disney Villains Glow Necklace comes with a Disney Villains character design and offers six different flashing modes, ensuring you’ll be sure to stand out from the crowd.

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort will also be offering the Disney Villains Plush Keychain mystery pack this coming Halloween season. Each box contains one random style, with a total of four designs in the collection —try and find all villains to own the full set!