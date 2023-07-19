A War Between Xenomorphs Kicks Off in Marvel Comics’ “Alien Annual #1”

This October, Declan Shalvey and Danny Earls team up for a frightening new chapter in the Alien mythos.

What’s Happening:

Over the last year, writer Declan Shalvey and artist Andrea Broccardo have taken the Alien franchise to dark new depths in the current ongoing Alien comic series. Set on a remote moon, the series has unearthed all-new horrors in the iconic horror/science-fiction mythos, including a chilling subspecies of Xenomorphs that have thawed out of an icy slumber.

franchise to dark new depths in the current ongoing comic series. Set on a remote moon, the series has unearthed all-new horrors in the iconic horror/science-fiction mythos, including a chilling subspecies of Xenomorphs that have thawed out of an icy slumber. The mystery and methods of these new Xenomophs are still being revealed, but this October, readers will get up close and personal with these new terrors in a double-sized Alien Annual !

! Teaming up with rising talent Danny Earls, Shalvey will further explore these new creations as they go head-to-head with their classic counterparts. With no humanity in sight, fans will see Xenomorphs unleashed on each other in brutal fashion as this action-packed and standalone issue sets up the next era of Alien comic book storytelling.

comic book storytelling. Alien vs. Alien: Pity the Xeno! A Xenomorph queen and her hive descend on a dark world. As always, they’re eager to eliminate any species they encounter and stand poised to overrun this planet like they have so many others. Until the native life fights back…

Alien Annual #1 hits comic book store shelves on October 14th.

What They’re Saying: