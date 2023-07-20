Hot Topic Launches “Loki” Collection Exclusively at San Diego Comic-Con

Well folks, San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) has officially started and while we knew there would be tons of cool exclusives, we weren't prepared for Hot Topic to drop a Loki collection just for attendees! While these new items aren’t yet available to the general public, Marvel is showcasing the mischievous apparel that’s expected to hit stores soon.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

As Marvel fans we are dizzy with anticipation for season two of the Disney+ original series Loki ! We know we’ll get to return to that world and the TVA (Time Variance Authority) in October, but what about in the meantime?

Well fans attending SDCC are in luck because the new Loki apparel collection coming to Hot Topic has launched early at the convention.

This morning, Marvel shared the news of the drop online along with offering photo proof of the great styles that feature Loki, Sylvie and Miss Minutes. Items available now include: TVA jumpsuit VARIANT jacket Skater dress Zip-up hoodie

Items available now include: TVA jumpsuit VARIANT jacket Skater dress Zip-up hoodie

If that’s not enough, trendy outerwear styles inspired by the Lokis will be debuting in the fall.

Hot Topic’s Loki Collection is available exclusively at SDCC at Booth #1317 . We anticipate the collection will be sold online and in stores in mid to late 2023.

We anticipate the collection will be sold online and in stores in mid to late 2023.

More Loki at Hot Topic:

Can’t wait for the new Loki Collection? Not to worry, there are plenty of Loki inspired items that are available right now. We’ve gathered up 5 of our favorites, but after that, you’re on your own!

Marvel Loki Behave! Or Get Your Clock Cleaned! Girls T-Shirt – BLUE

Marvel Loki Campaign No-Show Socks 5 Pair

Funko Marvel Pop! Loki: Agent Of Asgard Vinyl Bobble-Head Hot Topic Exclusive

Marvel Loki I'm The Lil Bro T-Shirt – BEIGETAN

Marvel Loki Alligator Zippermouth Plush

