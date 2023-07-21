Veteran News Producer and “The View” Co-Creator Bill Geddie Passes Away at 68

Veteran news producer and Emmy-winning co-creator of The View, Bill Geddie, has passed away at the age of 68.
- The cause of death was reportedly due to coronary-related issues, and the four-time Emmy winner is survived by his wife, Barbara and two daughters, Allison and Lauren.
- A statement shared by Geddie’s family reads: “He was a big deal in TV, but at home he was an even bigger than life husband and dad. He had a genuine love for television and entertainment. He would try everything and did it well — screenwriting, recording podcasts, playing guitar, writing songs, and loved a wide range of music from country to jazz. His favorite band was The Beatles, and he never thought he would have the opportunity to meet one of his personal heroes Paul McCartney in person, but his dream came true. The question wasn’t who did he meet, but rather who didn’t he meet? “He enjoyed connecting with people, and we know we are not the only ones who will miss his encouraging way of positive guidance,” the statement continued. “He did so with enthusiasm mixed with sarcasm. His special style of humor was filled with puns. He believed in honesty. He was a kind man of integrity and always wanted to do the right thing. He lived by example. The small things made him happy too. He enjoyed a great game of golf, his peppermint ice cream, and relaxing with a Bombay gin on the rocks with jalapeno & garlic stuffed olives. We are devastated to lose him yet are grateful we had him in our lives.”
- Stars of The View, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin, have taken to social media to share their condolences:
