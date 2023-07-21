“GMA” Guest List: Erica Wark, Jove Meyer and More to Appear Week of July 24th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for July 24th-29th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of July 24th-29th:

Monday, July 24 7th Inning Snacks Series: Ginger Zee in Cleveland Rebuilding Rolling Fork, Mississippi, after devastating tornado

Tuesday, July 25 7th Inning Snacks Series: Ginger Zee in St. Petersburg, Florida Will Reeve with backstage access to Back to the Future: The Musical Brett Durda (Tampa Aquarium) Erica Wark (Fashion stylist) Deals and Steals: Feel Good Finds special with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, July 26 Linsey Davis on water safety 7th Inning Snacks Series: Gio Benitez in Minneapolis Rise and Shine Series: Will Reeve in Minneapolis Deals and Steals: Feel Good Finds special with Tory Johnson

Thursday, July 27 7th Inning Snacks Series: Will Reeve in Arlington, Texas Deals and Steals: Feel Good Finds special with Tory Johnson

Friday, July 28 7th Inning Snacks Series: Will Reeve in Denver Summer Concert Series: Fitz and the Tantrums

Saturday, July 29 Wedding planner Jove Meyer Deals and Steals: Summer Fun special with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.