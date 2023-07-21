“GMA” Guest List: Erica Wark, Jove Meyer and More to Appear Week of July 24th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for July 24th-29th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of July 24th-29th:

  • Monday, July 24
    • 7th Inning Snacks Series: Ginger Zee in Cleveland
    • Rebuilding Rolling Fork, Mississippi, after devastating tornado 
  • Tuesday, July 25
    • 7th Inning Snacks Series: Ginger Zee in St. Petersburg, Florida
    • Will Reeve with backstage access to Back to the Future: The Musical
    • Brett Durda (Tampa Aquarium)
    • Erica Wark (Fashion stylist)
    • Deals and Steals: Feel Good Finds special with Tory Johnson
  • Wednesday, July 26
    • Linsey Davis on water safety
    • 7th Inning Snacks Series: Gio Benitez in Minneapolis
    • Rise and Shine Series: Will Reeve in Minneapolis
    • Deals and Steals: Feel Good Finds special with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, July 27
    • 7th Inning Snacks Series: Will Reeve in Arlington, Texas
    • Deals and Steals: Feel Good Finds special with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, July 28
    • 7th Inning Snacks Series: Will Reeve in Denver
    • Summer Concert Series: Fitz and the Tantrums
  • Saturday, July 29
    • Wedding planner Jove Meyer
    • Deals and Steals: Summer Fun special with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.