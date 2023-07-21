“GMA” Guest List: Erica Wark, Jove Meyer and More to Appear Week of July 24th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for July 24th-29th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of July 24th-29th:
- Monday, July 24
- 7th Inning Snacks Series: Ginger Zee in Cleveland
- Rebuilding Rolling Fork, Mississippi, after devastating tornado
- Tuesday, July 25
- 7th Inning Snacks Series: Ginger Zee in St. Petersburg, Florida
- Will Reeve with backstage access to Back to the Future: The Musical
- Brett Durda (Tampa Aquarium)
- Erica Wark (Fashion stylist)
- Deals and Steals: Feel Good Finds special with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, July 26
- Linsey Davis on water safety
- 7th Inning Snacks Series: Gio Benitez in Minneapolis
- Rise and Shine Series: Will Reeve in Minneapolis
- Deals and Steals: Feel Good Finds special with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, July 27
- 7th Inning Snacks Series: Will Reeve in Arlington, Texas
- Deals and Steals: Feel Good Finds special with Tory Johnson
- Friday, July 28
- 7th Inning Snacks Series: Will Reeve in Denver
- Summer Concert Series: Fitz and the Tantrums
- Saturday, July 29
- Wedding planner Jove Meyer
- Deals and Steals: Summer Fun special with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.