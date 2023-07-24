Rock the Universe Returns to Universal Orlando January 26th-27th, 2024

Universal Orlando Resort’s Rock the Universe returns January 26th and 27th, 2024 for an unforgettable weekend of faith, fun and fellowship.

What’s Happening:

During Florida’s biggest Christian music festival, fans and youth groups come together to enjoy moving performances by some of Christian music’s top artists, powerful worship experiences and thrilling theme park attractions at Universal Studios Florida.

The rocking weekend kicks off Friday night across Universal’s two stages, the Music Plaza Stage and the Hollywood Stage, with six feature performances and continues Saturday night with an additional six performances.

The 2024 Rock the Universe line up will be announced at a later date.

Fans can keep the music flowing in a fan zone, featuring live performances from up-and-coming acts throughout the weekend. Beyond the main stage performances, Rock the Universe attendees can immerse themselves in a weekend full of inspiring worship experiences – including a powerful Sunday morning service to wrap up the faith-filled weekend.

Tickets and vacation packages will be on sale later this year. Additional details on Rock the Universe will be revealed soon.

To learn more about the event, visit RocktheUniverse.com