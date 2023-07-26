Disney’s “Haunted Mansion” Original Soundtrack Available Today

The official soundtrack from Disney's original live-action film Haunted Mansion has been released today.

today. The score is brilliantly “executed” by Oscar and Grammy-nominated and Emmy-winning composer Kris Bowers, plus a “lively” track from the “spirit-rousing” New Orleans octet, The Soul Rebels.

Haunted Mansion Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Track Listing:

1. His Soul Left Gloss on the Rose – Performed by The Soul Rebels

2. The Mansion

3. Photo Tour

4. Ben's 1st Ghost Photo

5. Don't Leave After Midnight

6. The Séance Room

7. Ghost Wink

8. Finding Leota

9. William Gracey

10. Grim Grinning Ghosts (Breakfast)

11. I'll Talk to Him

12. Reverse Séance

13. The Ghost Realm

14. She Was the Best

15. Alistair Crump

16. No Windows and No Doors

17. Crump's Hat

18. It's Happy Hour Somewhere

19. Ghost Chase

20. Bruce to the Rescue

21. Grim Grinning Ghosts (Dance Party)

About Haunted Mansion:

Haunted Mansion is inspired by the eponymous classic theme park attraction, and tells the tale of a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters.

Directed by Justin Simien, the film features an all-star cast ensemble including LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon and Daniel Levy, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto as The Hatbox Ghost.

The film’s producers are Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, with Nick Reynolds and Tom Peitzman serving as executive producers.

The film opens in theaters this Friday, July 28.

