Madame Leota, Hatbox Ghost and More Featured in BoxLunch Exclusive Haunted Mansion Collection

The spirits of the Haunted Mansion are alive and well and they’re currently spending some time at BoxLunch! A new apparel and accessory collection inspired by the attraction has materialized in time for all of your spooky season celebrations.

Bring the bone chilling spooks of the Haunted Mansion to your home thanks to a new collection from BoxLunch. Fans of the popular Disney attraction will love spending even more time with Madame Leota, Singing Busts, and the Hatbox Ghost as the ethereal gang hangs out on home decor and trendy apparel.

Madame Leota gets the chance to star in her very own BoxLunch exclusive flannel shirt that features purple, black and green plaid pattern. The back has her name and disembodied head floating in its classic crystal ball.

Disney The Haunted Mansion Madame Leota Flannel – BoxLunch Exclusive

If Madame Leota is a bit too much for you, why not go the T-shirt route with three simple but referential design such as the purple wallpaper, Hatbox Ghost in ombre, and tie-dye singing busts.

Disney Haunted Mansion Wallpaper Print T-Shirt – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney Haunted Mansion Hatbox Ghost Ombre T-Shirt – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney Haunted Mansion Dread Family Busts Tie-Dye T-Shirt – BoxLunch Exclusive

Accessorize with Haunted Mansion scrunchies all year long! This 3-piece exclusive set gives you style and color options for a variety of looks to match your HM mood. The set includes 1 red satin scrunchie with black velvet details, an allover print design with Madame Leota and the hitchhiking ghosts, and a solid black scrunchie to round out the set.

Disney Haunted Mansion Icons Scrunchy Set – BoxLunch Exclusive

Take the spooks on the road with this awesome Our Universe mini backpack showcasing the mansion itself on the main portion and Madame Leota’s orb making up a dimension front zip pouch.

Our Universe Disney The Haunted Mansion Madame Leota Mini Backpack – BoxLunch Exclusive

At home fans can decorate with a wallpaper-themed tapestry throw that has spooky pairs of eyes glaring at you and your guests; and for the ultimate collectible piece, consider the decorative table clock that looks just like the grandfather clock on the ride. There’s even a giant “13″ in place of the more traditional “12.”

Disney The Haunted Mansion Wallpaper Print Tapestry Throw – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney The Haunted Mansion Grandfather Clock Resin Table Clock

BoxLunch’s exclusive Haunted Mansion collection is available now online and at select retail locations. If you can’t get enough of this beloved attraction, you’ll want to check out Disney’s live-action film coming to theaters on July 28th, and read Mike C. and Jeremiah’s reviews on LaughingPlace.com!

