Disney Cruise Line Crew Members Volunteer with The Children’s Hunger Project to Help Kids in Brevard County

This summer, Disney Cruise Line crew members volunteered to help support kids throughout Brevard County. While the ship was in port in Port Canaveral, Disney Wish crew members packed more than 500 nutritious meals at The Children’s Hunger Project.

The Children’s Hunger Project provides weekend and summer meals to local children in the county to fight childhood hunger and malnutrition.

In addition to volunteering, Disney Cruise Line donated to The Children’s Hunger Project to help fund meal packages for students throughout the school year.

Crew members also recently visited the Supply Zone for Teachers in Brevard County to help students and teachers gear up for the new school year.

The team helped organize more than 75,000 items and filled hundreds of pencil cases with school supplies.

Disney Cruise Line also donated to the Brevard Schools Foundation to help provide support for programs across the county.

What they’re saying: