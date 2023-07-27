Disney VoluntEARS Celebrate 40 Years of Giving Back

Disney loves finding ways to give back to the community, and the Walt Disney Company is celebrating as the Disney VoluntEARS program honors its 40-year anniversary, according to Disney Parks Blog.

What's Happening:

The Walt Disney Company is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Disney VoluntEARS program.

More than a hundred Disney VoluntEARS from Disneyland Resort

As Disneyland Resort continues its commitment to helping the community, they shared that in partnership with the City of Anaheim’s Park & Facilities team, they will be joining forces with Love Anaheim for the first time through a series of four Park projects taking place throughout the summer.

Starting at Pearson Park, VoluntEARS will work hard to bring new life to local parks, which will include painting fences, benches, and tables, planning trees, gardening, cleaning, and whatever else needs to be done.

Cast members and employees from around the world have volunteered nearly 13 million hours since the program launched, and approximately $23 million in Disney VoluntEARS grants have been donated.

