ESPN8: The Ocho Set To Return Next Month To ESPN2

ESPN8: The Ocho is set to return to ESPN 2 next month for over 40 hours of sports programming, while still embracing the spirit of the joke it was inspired by in a film nearly 20 years ago.

Aug. 3-5, ESPN8: The Ocho returns to ESPN2 with



🎯52 different sports

🏓43 straight hours of content

🪓31 brand new programs

🏅20 hours of live action



The biggest, boldest Ocho yet kicks off with @TheSavBananas vs @ThePrtyAnimals (Aug. 3, 7p ET)



More: https://t.co/DIe3uL0kfh pic.twitter.com/CNX0lKw3Qj — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) July 27, 2023

What’s Happening:

One of ESPN ESPN8: The Ocho, will return to ESPN2 Thursday, August 3rd through Saturday, August 5th for 43 hours of unique and groundbreaking programming and sports – many of which are on the cusp of being discovered. It is the Ocho-est Ocho to date; a very bold strategy, ESPN.

will return to ESPN2 Thursday, August 3rd through Saturday, August 5th for 43 hours of unique and groundbreaking programming and sports – many of which are on the cusp of being discovered. It is the Ocho-est Ocho to date; a very bold strategy, ESPN. The seventh edition of the fan-favorite event inspired by the 2004 film, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, The Ocho will begin, for the first time ever, LIVE in primetime on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. ET.

The Ocho will begin, for the first time ever, LIVE in primetime on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. ET. First up, as covered in the ESPN+ Original series Bananaland , Banana Ball will make its Ocho debut when the Savannah Bananas will take on The Party Animals. After the spirited baseball game, the American Cornhole League will kick off events from Rock Hill, SC with the 2023 ACL Pro Shootout Championship (9 p.m.) followed by the 2023 Table Hockey World Championships (10 p.m.) and Red Bull Fierste Ljepper (10:30 p.m.).

, Banana Ball will make its Ocho debut when the Savannah Bananas will take on The Party Animals. After the spirited baseball game, the American Cornhole League will kick off events from Rock Hill, SC with the 2023 ACL Pro Shootout Championship (9 p.m.) followed by the 2023 Table Hockey World Championships (10 p.m.) and Red Bull Fierste Ljepper (10:30 p.m.). In all, 31 brand new seldom-seen sports will make their Ocho debut, including FootGolf, Dog Surfing, Truck and Tractor Pulling, Auctioneers Championships and Masskrugstemmen Stein Holding Competition.

Live From Ocho-Ville : Rock Hill will be the epicenter of the seldom-seen sports world with 17 hours of events taking place in the South Carolina town. Ryan McGee and Marty Smith will be joining events live surrounding their hosting duties on “The Ocho Show” (Aug. 4, 3 p.m.).

: Rock Hill will be the epicenter of the seldom-seen sports world with 17 hours of events taking place in the South Carolina town. Ryan McGee and Marty Smith will be joining events live surrounding their hosting duties on “The Ocho Show” (Aug. 4, 3 p.m.). Joining McGee and Smith in Rock Hill will be professional pool player Jeanette Lee who will take part in the Professional Cuesports League’s first-ever appearance on The Ocho (Aug. 4, 1 p.m.).

In primetime on Aug. 4th, the American Cornhole League will host its SuperHole IV Championship (7 p.m.). Celebrities participating in the games include: Chad Ochocinco, Shemar Moore, Sanya Richards-Ross, Paige Hathaway, Alex Mattison, Crissa Jackson and Kel Mitchell.

For Fans Attending, Venues in Rock Hill, where portions of The Ocho will be taking place live – Manchester Meadows and Rock Hill Sports and Event Center – will each open an hour before the first event. Tickets are required for ACL cornhole, with all other events being free for fans. Throughout the day on Friday, Aug. 4, attendees can enjoy the Fan Zone at Manchester Meadows. Food trucks, music, vendors and giveaways will be available.

Venues in Rock Hill, where portions of The Ocho will be taking place live – Manchester Meadows and Rock Hill Sports and Event Center – will each open an hour before the first event. Tickets are required for ACL cornhole, with all other events being free for fans. Throughout the day on Friday, Aug. 4, attendees can enjoy the Fan Zone at Manchester Meadows. Food trucks, music, vendors and giveaways will be available. Fan-favorite, best-of-the-ocho programming will complement the 2023 Ocho events with re-airings of previous years’ US Air Guitar Championship, USA Dodgeball All-Star Showcase, Marble Runs and Red Bull Paper Wings, among others.

You can see the full lineup and watch at the official ESPN page here.