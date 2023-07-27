New “Haunted Mansion” Hatbox Ghost Sipper Coming to Disneyland July 28th

Disney Parks shared on their Instagram page that a new Haunted Mansion hatbox ghost sipper will be coming to Disneyland starting July 28.
What's Happening:
- This weekend, guests visiting the Disneyland Resort can purchase a new Hatbox Ghost sipper in honor of the new Haunted Mansion film.
- This can be found at Harbour Galley starting July 28 and will cost $29.79, which will include a fountain drink.
- In the video that Disney shared, you can see the ghost face on his head and in the hat box light up.
- You can see the video below.
About Disney’s Haunted Mansion:
- Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, Haunted Mansion is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters.
- The film’s producers are Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, with Nick Reynolds and Tom Peitzman serving as executive producers.
