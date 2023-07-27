New “Haunted Mansion” Hatbox Ghost Sipper Coming to Disneyland July 28th

Disney Parks shared on their Instagram page that a new Haunted Mansion hatbox ghost sipper will be coming to Disneyland starting July 28.

What's Happening:

This weekend, guests visiting the Disneyland Resort Haunted Mansion film.

film. This can be found at Harbour Galley starting July 28 and will cost $29.79, which will include a fountain drink.

In the video that Disney shared, you can see the ghost face on his head and in the hat box light up.

You can see the video below.

About Disney’s Haunted Mansion:

Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, Haunted Mansion is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters.

is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters. The film’s producers are Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, with Nick Reynolds and Tom Peitzman serving as executive producers.