Summer Savings at shopDisney! Take Up to 40% Off Clothing, Toys, and More

What could be better than stocking up on Disney essentials from shopDisney? How about getting those same items for 40% Off?! This weekend (July 27-30), guests can enjoy incredible savings on hundreds of items when they take Up to 40% Off Clothing, Toys and More.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney fans looking for a great deal on character inspired clothes, toys, costumes and more will want to visit shopDisney this week for a bonus savings event.

Now through Sunday (July 30) guests can save up to 40% on a wide range of Disney essentials

Prices are as marked so there’s no need to use a code at checkout to secure the savings. However, if you’re spending $75+ (pre tax) be sure to use the code SHIPMAGIC for free standard shipping.

for free standard shipping. Links to some of our favorite items can be found below. Happy shopping!

Discounts onCostumes

Halloween and Disney Parks visits are so much more fun when kids can dress up as their favorite characters! Right now, several costumes including styles for adults and adaptive designs for kids are on sale so guests can plan ahead for the best event ever!

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Costume for Kids

Bruno Costume for Adults – Encanto

Cinderella Adaptive Costume for Adults

Ariel Deluxe Costume for Kids – The Little Mermaid – Live Action Film

The Little Mermaid Adaptive Wheelchair Wrap

Discounts On Home Essentials

Bring the charm of Disney into your home and office spaces with these practical and fun decor options. Our favorite? Anything featuring Stitch!

Stitch Toothbrush Holder

Ariel Storage Vase – The Little Mermaid

Pandora Shadow Box – Avatar: The Way of Water

Ariel Cake Pedestal Stand – The Little Mermaid

Mickey Mouse Icon Throw Blanket

Discounts on Accessories

Planning a Disney trip soon? Start gathering cute accessories to take on your vacation such as Ear Headbands, stylish bags and even luggage starring Mickey Mouse.

National Geographic Elephant Tote Bag

Mickey Mouse Disney Parks Rolling Luggage – Small – 18''

Mickey Mouse and Friends Kitt Messenger Crossbody Bag by COACH

Chuuby Ear Headband for Adults – Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea Ear Headband for Adults – Disney100

Discounts on Clothing

Dress the whole crew in Disney styles all year long!

Miles Morales Raglan T-Shirt for Kids – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Winnie the Pooh and Pals Bodysuit for Baby

The Lion King Spirit Jersey for Adults – Walt Disney World

Frozen Dress for Girls

The Little Mermaid Dress for Women – Live Action Film

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!