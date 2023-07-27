Summer Savings at shopDisney! Take Up to 40% Off Clothing, Toys, and More

What could be better than stocking up on Disney essentials from shopDisney? How about getting those same items for 40% Off?! This weekend (July 27-30), guests can enjoy incredible savings on hundreds of items when they take Up to 40% Off Clothing, Toys and More.
- Disney fans looking for a great deal on character inspired clothes, toys, costumes and more will want to visit shopDisney this week for a bonus savings event.
- Now through Sunday (July 30) guests can save up to 40% on a wide range of Disney essentials to get you though the rest of summer and beyond.
- Prices are as marked so there’s no need to use a code at checkout to secure the savings. However, if you’re spending $75+ (pre tax) be sure to use the code SHIPMAGIC for free standard shipping.
- Links to some of our favorite items can be found below. Happy shopping!
Discounts onCostumes
Halloween and Disney Parks visits are so much more fun when kids can dress up as their favorite characters! Right now, several costumes including styles for adults and adaptive designs for kids are on sale so guests can plan ahead for the best event ever!
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Costume for Kids
Bruno Costume for Adults – Encanto
Cinderella Adaptive Costume for Adults
Ariel Deluxe Costume for Kids – The Little Mermaid – Live Action Film
The Little Mermaid Adaptive Wheelchair Wrap
Discounts On Home Essentials
Bring the charm of Disney into your home and office spaces with these practical and fun decor options. Our favorite? Anything featuring Stitch!
Ariel Storage Vase – The Little Mermaid
Pandora Shadow Box – Avatar: The Way of Water
Ariel Cake Pedestal Stand – The Little Mermaid
Mickey Mouse Icon Throw Blanket
Discounts on Accessories
Planning a Disney trip soon? Start gathering cute accessories to take on your vacation such as Ear Headbands, stylish bags and even luggage starring Mickey Mouse.
National Geographic Elephant Tote Bag
Mickey Mouse Disney Parks Rolling Luggage – Small – 18''
Mickey Mouse and Friends Kitt Messenger Crossbody Bag by COACH
Chuuby Ear Headband for Adults – Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway
20,000 Leagues Under the Sea Ear Headband for Adults – Disney100
Discounts on Clothing
Dress the whole crew in Disney styles all year long!
Miles Morales Raglan T-Shirt for Kids – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Winnie the Pooh and Pals Bodysuit for Baby
The Lion King Spirit Jersey for Adults – Walt Disney World
The Little Mermaid Dress for Women – Live Action Film
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!