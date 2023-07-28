D23 To Hold Special Member Screening Of “Haunted Mansion” Near Seattle

D23 Members in the Pacific Northwest are being invited to a special screening of the highly-anticipated new film, Haunted Mansion near Seattle at the AMC Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood.

What’s Happening:

Foolish Mortals are being invited to a special D23 Member exclusive screening of Haunted Mansion, just in time for Pacific Northwest MouseMeet!

just in time for Pacific Northwest MouseMeet! The special screening will allow members to join their fellow Disney fans for the swinging wake during the film’s opening weekend at AMC Alderwood Mall 16 in Lynnwood, Washington.

Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, Haunted Mansion is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters. Starring LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon, Dan Levy, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jared Leto, Haunted Mansion is rated PG-13 for some thematic elements and scary action.

This event will include the screening of Disney’s Haunted Mansion, a popcorn voucher, and a commemorative mini poster from Haunted Mansion.

a popcorn voucher, and a commemorative mini poster from Guests may begin to check in for the 11:00 a.m. screening at 10:15 a.m. The screening is expected to conclude at around 1:15 p.m.

Gold Member: $14 (+ $3 processing fee) per ticket. General Member: $17 (+$3 processing fee) per ticket. Click the link

Worth Noting:

D23 Members may reserve a ticket for themselves and up to three (3) guests.

Each attendee must have a ticket in their possession for entry.

There are a limited number of tickets available. D23 Members must log in by using their D23.com Member account information when reserving tickets.

Guests under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a guest 18 years of age or older to attend this D23 event.

Ticketed Members and guests who do not attend the event forfeit their place, as well as all experiences, benefits, and gifts associated with the event. D23 Members must be present or guests will not gain admittance to the event.

For more information about the theater, please visit: https://www.amctheatres.com/movie-theatres/seattle-tacoma/amc-alderwood-mall-16

All D23 events are subject to change without notice. All ticket sales are final. There are strictly no cancellations or refunds regardless of reason (including, without limitation, due to illness, change in travel plans, etc.) and tickets are not transferable.